Brazilian Amazon deforestation breaks September record

RIO DE JANEIRO: Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon broke the monthly record for September, according to official figures released on Friday, triggering calls from environmentalists to vote far-right President Jair Bolsonaro out of office later this month.

In the latest worrying news on the rainforest, satellite monitoring showed 1,455 square kilometers (562 square miles) of forest cover was destroyed in the Brazilian Amazon last month, according to national space agency INPE´s real-time surveillance program, DETER.

The area is equivalent to 25 times the size of Manhattan, and the worst for September since the program was launched in 2015. The previous record for September was also under Bolsonaro: 1,454 square kilometers in 2019.

The figures came as Bolsonaro battles to win re-election in an October 30 runoff against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), who has vowed to work to achieve net-zero deforestation.

Lula -- who also faced criticism at times for his environmental record as president -- won Sunday´s first-round election with 48 percent of the vote, to 43 percent for Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, an ally of the powerful agribusiness sector, has faced international criticism for presiding over a surge of destruction in Brazil´s 60-percent share of the world´s biggest rainforest, a key buffer against global warming.

Since he took office in January 2019, average annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has increased by 75 percent from the previous decade. Experts say the agribusiness industry is driving the destruction by clear-cutting and burning forest to turn it to farmland and pasture. With three months to go, 2022 is already the second-worst year on record for deforestation, at 8,590 square kilometers, according to DETER.