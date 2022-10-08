Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Friday shot dead two Palestinians including a 14-year-old in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Fourteen-year-old Adel Dawoud “succumbed to a critical wound sustained by live occupation (Israeli) fire to the head” in Qalqilya, in the northern West Bank, the health ministry said. Another Palestinian was shot dead near the city of Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement. The Israeli military said soldiers in Qalqilya fired at “a suspect who hurled Molotov cocktails at them”.