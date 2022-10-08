Australia seeks to grow plants on moon by 2025

SYDNEY: Australian scientists are trying to grow plants on the moon by 2025 in a new mission unveiled on Friday that they said could help pave the way for a future colony.
Plant biologist Brett Williams, from the Queensland University of Technology, said seeds would be carried by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft - a private Israeli Moon mission. They would be watered inside the sealed chamber after landing and monitored for signs of germination and growth.
Plants will be chosen based on how well they cope in extreme conditions, and how quickly they germinate, he said. One likely choice is an Australian “resurrection grass” that can survive without water in a dormant state.
“If you can create a system for growing plants on the moon, then you can create a system for growing food in some of the most challenging environments on Earth,” Prof Byrt said in a statement.
RABAT: A Moroccan appeals court more than tripled to three years prison sentences against 18 African migrants over the...
ATHENS: The death toll from two migrant boat wrecks in Greek waters this week -- one of which prompted a dramatic...
BELGRADE: At least two migrants died after being hit by a train in southeastern Serbia, police said on Friday, in the...
MADRID: The backlash over male students at a Madrid university shouting obscenities at female students continued...
MOSCOW: Vladimir Putin for his 70th birthday on Friday was gifted a tractor by the Belarusian president and told by...
SYDNEY: Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will...
Comments