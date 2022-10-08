Australia seeks to grow plants on moon by 2025

SYDNEY: Australian scientists are trying to grow plants on the moon by 2025 in a new mission unveiled on Friday that they said could help pave the way for a future colony.

Plant biologist Brett Williams, from the Queensland University of Technology, said seeds would be carried by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft - a private Israeli Moon mission. They would be watered inside the sealed chamber after landing and monitored for signs of germination and growth.

Plants will be chosen based on how well they cope in extreme conditions, and how quickly they germinate, he said. One likely choice is an Australian “resurrection grass” that can survive without water in a dormant state.

“If you can create a system for growing plants on the moon, then you can create a system for growing food in some of the most challenging environments on Earth,” Prof Byrt said in a statement.