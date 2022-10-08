More than 1 million displaced since Myanmar coup: UN

YANGON: More than one million people have been displaced in Myanmar since the military coup last year, the United Nations children´s agency has said.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi´s government last year, sparking widespread armed resistance. The junta has responded with a crackdown that rights groups say includes razing villages, mass extrajudicial killings and airstrikes on civilians.

Since the coup and as of last month, 1,017,000 people have been internally displaced, Unicef said in a statement on Thursday. It added that more than half of those forced to flee are in the country´s northwest Sagaing region, which has seen some of the fiercest fighting. There were “significant challenges” to delivering humanitarian assistance in the region, Unicef said. Sagaing is crisscrossed by junta troops, pro-military militias and anti-coup fighters and where authorities regularly cut internet access.