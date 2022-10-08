Abubakar, Zohaib win MID Court doubles title

ISLAMABAD: Abubakar Talha and Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Amir Mazari and Samer Zaman 6-1, 6-4 to win the MID Court ATF Championships 14 under at the PTF Complex Courts Friday.
Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for IPC, graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners of different categories.
Iftikhar Rashid, acting President-PTF, welcomed the Minister. The Minister appreciated the standard of tennis which was witnessed in the doubles final.
