PSB to hold camps of more disciplines from Oct 15

KARACHI: With camps in some disciplines already in operation, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) plans to hold some more camps for a bunch of sports disciplines from October 15 in order to give opportunity to the country's athletes to begin their preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers and Asian Games.

“Yes, from October 15 we are going to hold camps of a few disciplines in which the country has the potential to win medals and has athletes who can qualify for the Paris Olympics,” PSB Director General Col (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman told 'The News' on Friday. “We are working on a long-term plan and we want potential athletes to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers as well as for the Asian Games, the two immediate targets before us,” he added.

He said that there are a number of disciplines in which the country has the potential to press for Olympic seats such as wrestling, judo, taekwondo, weightlifting, and athletics.

“Judo camp is in progress here and so is the camp of taekwondo. We also have Olympic prospect Qaiser Afridi in the camp here," Asif said. “We will give camps to the federations in those centres which suit them. It’s our priority,” said Asif, also a former Asian junior squash champion.

"There are also Asian Games next year. It’s also in the plans and slowly the camps strength will be boosted keeping in view the Asiad and when we know about all those disciplines which will be part of the Asian Games. In the next phase more disciplines will be given the facility to launch their preparations for the future major events," Asif said.

He said that the South Asian Games have now been delayed until 2024, so they will come up with a solid preparatory plan for the biennial event.

Asif said that the Board is making efforts to facilitate the athletes within the available resources.

"In the PSB Board meeting, which will be held in a few days, home-grown coaches’ salaries and diet allowance of athletes will also come under deliberation. Athletes need quality food. Nutrition is one of the most important things in an athlete’s development. We know that athletes deserve more but we have to manage things within resources," he said.

Asif said that Board is also working on importing equipment. “We are working on importing taekwondo and weightlifting equipment. We will also need to import some equipment for the South Asian Games but as these Games have been postponed until 2024 we will look into that matter in future," Asif said.

He said that the Board wants to utilise its different centres for training purposes. "Definitely Karachi will also get some camps in future. We are working on the gymnasium in the PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi. Its hostel is also being prepared properly. Athletics track is also being laid there. So hopefully we will be able to make this highly important centre ready for future camps so we can switch over there any time keeping in view the weather conditions,” Asif said.

“Work is also in progress at various facilities at the PSB's Quetta centre. In Peshawar, more work has been done. Flooring has also been laid in its gymnasium which is benefiting volleyball," Asif said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has a solid chance of making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics in athletics (Arshad Nadeem already in that range), wrestling, taekwondo, judo, shooting, boxing, weightlifting and equestrian.