Noor, Nasir may not be available for Asian C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s two key squash players may not be available for the 21st Asian Team Championships that is scheduled in Cheongju, Korea, from October 31 to November 4.

Nasir Iqbal has an injury while Noor Zaman is facing a possible suspension from World Squash Federation over disciplinary issues.

The absence of these two key players would badly affect Pakistan’s prospects of winning the championship.

The national team for the event is comprised of Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Mehboob, Hamza Khan, and Noor Zaman.

“The federation held trials but selected the team by their own choice,” said a source, adding that PSF is now looking for the replacements.

The source added that it is likely that Ahsan Ayaz will replace Nasir and Noor’s replacement will be decided after a decision from WSF whether he is spared from suspension or not.

The source added Farhan Zaman could be a possible replacement of Noor but he is also working as a coach with the federation.

Nasir has been carrying an injury (acute lateral ankle ligament) since October last year.

He lost in the semifinals of the 21st Asian Senior Individual Men’s Squash Championship 2021 due to his injury.

He has also withdrawn from the CAS International Squash Championships scheduled in Islamabad from October 19-23.

“Nasir’s injury re-occurred during St Louis Open in the United States. His injury is quite serious and he is unable to play for the next few months. The PSF did not provide any support to him in this regard,” said the source.

In fact, the source added, PSF forced Nasir to play international events which aggravated his injury.

PSF is still awaiting a decision from WSF regarding Noor Zaman who is facing disciplinary action as he kicked an advertising board after losing a match in world juniors in France in August.

The source added that Noor might face suspension from international circuit for a certain period or events or he could be fined.