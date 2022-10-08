Notification for departmental sports revival issued

ISLAMABAD: Under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) on Friday issued the notification to revive departmental sports in the country.

Thousands of sportsmen and women were rendered jobless by the previous government's decision to abolish sports activities in departments.

“It is great news not only for the athletes who were rendered jobless last year but good news also for the youngsters who now will get jobs in departments. The biggest beneficiary will be the national game of hockey,” Olympian Rana Mujahid told The News. “Since departments were closed last year, we could not organise departmental hockey with the result that the standard at the domestic level has gone down considerably. We all who won the 1994 World Cup for the country are products of departments. We are really thankful to the Prime Minister for restoring departmental sports,” he added.

The notification issued on Friday says:

“Reference orders of the then Prime Minister dated 02.09.2021 (Annex - I), while revoking the earlier orders dated 02.09.2021, Prime Minister’s Office has been pleased to direct that the financing to departmental sports shall be continued.

Concerned governments/ departments are, therefore, requested to proceed with above orders of the Honorable Prime Minister, under intimation to this Ministry please.”

Copies of the notification were sent to all the government-controlled departments and other relevant units.

The resumption of departmental sports has brought an end to the prevailing uncertainty amongst the sports community.

The decision of clamping an official ban taken last year left hundreds of sportsmen jobless and resulted in closing down major departments, corporations and autonomous bodies' sports sections.

These sports units were earlier serving as nourishing grounds for athletes. Besides other sports, the ban crippled hockey activities around the country resulting in dearth of emerging talent.

Some athletes including champion thrower Arshad Nadeem and leading journalist Hamid Mir also made all out efforts to convince the policy-makers to restore departmental sports at earliest.