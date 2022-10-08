Leaking away

It’s probably time for former prime minister Imran Khan to take the audio ‘leaks’ seriously. In the third instalment of ‘leaked’ audio data, Imran Khan can apparently be heard discussing horse-trading. The alleged audio is reportedly from the time before the vote of no-confidence. In what is being alleged is Imran’s voice, he can be heard in the audio saying that he is ‘buying five’; then says he ‘has five’ (presumably members of the National Assembly). Then he says he needs five more and is giving a message for someone to arrange those ‘five’ who are ‘very important’ since that would mean they would have 10 in total for the numbers game. While the audio leak needs to be analyzed and forensics need to be completed, if it is indeed the voice of the former prime minister – and for most observers there is little to suggest this is not his voice – then one can marvel at the sheer audacity of hypocrisy that has been at display over the past few months. As a nation, we have had to listen to night after night, day after day of the PTI self-righteously asking everyone to support it in its fight for the truth, and against the corrupt. A second audio was also released – a conversation allegedly between Imran Khan, Shireen Mazari and Asad Umar. In the audio, Imran can be heard saying that those who vote against him should be branded and the Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq narrative also has to be spoon-fed to the people.

If the recent audio leaks are authentic then we have a former prime minister and the leader of a mainstream political party who has indulged in the most loftiest of sloganeering and rhetoric, while all the while apparently doing much the same that he alleges is done by his opponents. The latest audio leaks are quite revealing, which is why the PTI is in damage-control mode. PTI leaders have alleged that the horse-trading audio is edited as there is a jump and sound quality is different in parts. In a PTI favourite MO, Imran Khan also played an edited audio clip of Nawaz Sharif and then went on to say that ‘deep fake’ audios can be made by anyone. Observers say that since this particular audio leak pertains to horse-trading, something that Imran has always condemned, the PTI will not be willing to admit to it at all. How can it explain to starry-eyed supporters that the party has been playing the same game it has accused other parties of playing? Imran has spent the past few months building an entire narrative on turncoats ‘selling’ themselves to the highest bidder.

For Imran’s naysayers, he has broken every rule and principle he has preached to others – from labelling his opponents traitors to inciting violence against those who left his side. There is no moral high ground left for him. But this latest audio leak is probably the most damaging yet – going to the heart of Imran’s entire narrative of how loyalties were shifted through money. In fact, it was the PTI that went to the court with a presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63A, which pertained to floor crossing and whether the vote of defecting members could be counted or not. The court had ruled in the PTI’s favour, which later helped PTI secure the Punjab government. So it makes total sense for the PTI to deny the latest audio leak. However, the veracity of the audio must be ascertained before any allegations are levelled officially. If the audio is true, former PM Imran Khan will need the spin-masters within the party to work overtime in spinning a yarn around this one.