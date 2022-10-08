Worst kept secret

The word ‘cipher’ has been making the rounds in Pakistan ever since Imran Khan waved a piece of paper in a public rally. The government and coalition partners are once again mulling over the cipher, its existence and its importance.
The word ‘cipher’ originates from the Arabic word ‘sifr’, which means ‘zero’ or ‘naught’. It was used in Europe for secret communication purposes, employing a code to hide the essence of what was being said and discussed. What is so secret about this one piece of paper, a copy of which was given to the then PM to be waved around on national TV? These absurd political tactics have made us a global laughing stock. We need to start focusing on our real issues.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
