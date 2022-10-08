 
Saturday October 08, 2022
Yin and yang

October 08, 2022

This letter refers to the news ‘PM for linking Thar coal mines with railway network’ (October 6, 2022).

Although PM Shehbaz Sharif has already made it a priority to increase the use of renewable energy, given that it is both cheap and environmentally friendly, it is still worthwhile to pursue the development of our fossil fuel resources.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

