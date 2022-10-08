Yin and yang

This letter refers to the news ‘PM for linking Thar coal mines with railway network’ (October 6, 2022).
Although PM Shehbaz Sharif has already made it a priority to increase the use of renewable energy, given that it is both cheap and environmentally friendly, it is still worthwhile to pursue the development of our fossil fuel resources.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
It is heart wrenching to witness target killing, mobile snatching, robbery and other hideous crimes increasing by the...
The word ‘cipher’ has been making the rounds in Pakistan ever since Imran Khan waved a piece of paper in a public...
There has been an alarming increase in street crimes in Karachi, claiming many lives. The reasons for this crime wave...
I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problem of electricity bills. Nowadays, KE is drastically...
When the PTI resigned from the National Assembly and began holding large street protests, they created a serious...
This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics has been jointly awarded to three scientists, namely Alain Aspect, John F Clauser...
Comments