Mending parliament

When the PTI resigned from the National Assembly and began holding large street protests, they created a serious challenge for the PDM coalition government. Out of the 123 MNAs who resigned, only 11 had their resignations accepted. Interestingly, now the PTI wants to de-notify the accepted resignations of those 11 MNAs.

While the PTI continues with its U-turn gig, the country is suffering from economic crisis, flood disaster and other major problems. The political games are only adding fuel to the fire. A return to normality would require the PTI to return to parliament. This would also improve matters by forcing the rival parties to deal with each other, leading to more stability.

Zulfiqar Ali Soomro

Shikarpur