Imprisoned birds

The Punjab wildlife department appears to be blind to the widespread animal abuse taking place right under their noses. People across the province are selling cages full of birds in the cities, offering customers the chance to set them free as an act of benevolence. This practice is banned by the government; however, no action is being taken by the Punjab wildlife department to crackdown on this practice.
The birds are stuffed inside a tiny cage without food or water. Moreover, the birds captured in the countryside have little chance of surviving in the city. The Punjab wildlife is requested to look into this matter on an urgent basis. Animal cruelty cannot be allowed to stand.
Ali Jan Memon
Islamabad
