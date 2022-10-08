 
Saturday October 08, 2022
Newspost

Wasted tools

October 08, 2022

Pakistani youth, despite having a plethora of electronic devices and technology at their disposal, remain largely clueless as to how they can use this technology to benefit themselves and their society.

Unfortunately, most young people use their smart phones and computers to wile the time away. Our students can play a vital role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan if they use the latest technologies wisely.

Ameer Sajidi

Khuzdar

