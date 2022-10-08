AGTL launches 2023 Models on its 40th Anniversary

Lahore: To commemorate 40 successful years of its existence, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) has introduced new 2023 models with high gloss paint features for all New Holland tractor variants.

The new 2023 models will be offered for the following models: 480s, 480 Power Plus, Ghazi, 640, 70-56, and Dabang. In addition, AGTL is going to take the market by storm with a special batch of New Holland’s Trademark Blue-colored Tractors for the first time in Pakistan.

The brand-new models will enable farmers to have higher yields, thanks to AGTL’s cutting-edge technology for planting, cultivating, fertilising, and harvesting crops. The upgraded variants are highly durable, fuel and cost-efficient. The models will also feature 2023 engraved Chassis Plates.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the company, Malik Ehtisham, Chief Executive Officer, AGTL, stated: “AGTL lauds all of its devoted customers and partners who have stood by it through thick and thin over the years. We are working towards making AGTL the industry leader in the agriculture equipment industry. AGTL is also making significant investments in technology to uphold the highest standards in agriculture by providing our farmers access to state-of-the-art tools and modern methodologies with the help of our recently set up R&D Department.”