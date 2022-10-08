Sindh health dept takes flak as fever medicine released three weeks after seizure

Health authorities in Sindh took a flak on Friday after they released the stock of around 48 million Panadol tablets that they had seized during a raid on a warehouse of a logistics company in Hawkesbay in Karachi around three weeks ago.

The medicine was released after the logistics company provided the relevant documents to the authorities, said provincial drug inspector Dilawar Jiskani. “Today, we have revoked our order of not to dispose of Tab Panadol 500mg seized on September 15, 2022. after the company provided the bill/invoices and dispatch/distribution plan,” he said.

Concerned quarters in the pharmaceutical sector strongly criticised the health department for holding the stock of the important medicine for almost three weeks on what they called “vague charges”, saying nothing was achieved by holding the medicine when it was needed by patients amid dengue and malaria outbreaks in the province.

“Now when the health authorities have themselves released the stock of medicine, health authorities in Sindh should take action against the relevant officer, who created this misunderstanding and caused embarrassment for the drug manufacturing company and agony for the patients,” an office-bearer of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association said on the condition of anonymity.

The multinational company that produced the tablets had said after the raid that the medicines present in their authorised distribution agent’s warehouse were intended to be distributed in the upcountry.