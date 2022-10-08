Three killed, as many hurt in separate incidents

Three people were killed while three others wounded in separate incidents of firing and violence in the city on Friday.

A man, 46-year-old Bacha Khan, was shot dead in Landhi’s Gulshan-e-Bunair. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. Police said the deceased was a labourer and his relative, namely Qadir Khan, killed him apparently over a personal dispute. Police found three empty shells of a .30bore pistol at the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police. They are conducting raids to arrest the fleeing suspect.

In another incident, the body of an unidentified man was found in bushes on the Northern Bypass, the Gulshan-e-Maymar police said. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH). The police said the man was tortured to death and later his body was dumpe in the bushes.

Separately, 21-year-old Akram, son of Akbar, was shot dead in Lyari within the limits of the Gulbahar police station. The body was taken ASH for medico-legal formalities. According to SHO Rizwan Shah, the man was shot once in his neck; however, the reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained.

In the Sachal police precincts, Talha Shaikh, coordinator of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Alamgir Khan, was shot and injured near his house. According to SHO Malik Mazhar Iqbal, the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Separately, 23-year-old Akbar, son of Afzal, was injured during a clash in Korangi’s Bilal Colony. He was taken to the JPMC. Moreover, 18-year-old Mudasir, son of Atif, was injured after a stray bullet hit him in Sharafi Goth. He was also taken to the JPMC.