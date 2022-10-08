Imran can go to any length to grab power, says Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said evidence has proved the notion that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan could “go to any length in pursuit of his greed for power”.

Commenting on the third leaked audio conversation purportedly featuring Khan, he said on Friday the PTI chief should not be considered “a messiah as he is a fraud”. The provincial information minister said the latest audio clip contained the admission by Khan that he had bought the loyalties of five members of the National Assembly. The PTI Chairman kept on making false statements to mislead the masses, he alleged.

He recalled that after the 2018 general elections the PTI didn’t have a majority in the National Assembly to form its government. He said that soon after the 2018 general elections, planes were flown across the length and breadth of the country to win the loyalties of the newly elected legislators.

Memon alleged that the PTI had used coercive and threatening means to woo newly elected legislators who refused to sell their allegiance after the 2018 vote. “The people, especially the youth, should realise that this person [Imran Khan] has emerged as a threat to our country and society,” he said and added that the latest audio leaks had proved that Khan was “the most corrupt person in Pakistan and the uncrowned king of money-laundering and horse-trading”.

Flood relief activities

In a press statement issued on Friday, Memon said the flood relief activities of the provincial government are underway, and 24,998 more needy families have been provided with ration bags in the last 24 hours.

He said that ration bags were distributed among 300 families in Qamber Shahdadkot. Similarly, 2,250 families in Naushahro Feroze, 1,498 in Sanghar, 500 in Dadu, 3,500 in Hyderabad, 250 in Matiari, 1,250 Sajawal, 1,750 in Thatta, 500 in Jacobabad, 1,000 in Larkana, 6,500 in Sukkur, 1,000 in Mirpurkhas and 2,000 families in Tharparkar were delivered ration bags.

He said that as many as 1,381,336 families had been provided with ration bags to date. He further said that according to a report on the relief activities in the last 24 hours, 1,350 more tents, 15,000 mosquito nets and other items had been distributed among the victims.