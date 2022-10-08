JI wants ECP to hold LG polls under army if not enough police available

Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to write a letter to the defence ministry to call army for providing security at the polling stations if the Sindh government does not have enough police personnel to provide security during the local government elections scheduled for October 23.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government in Sindh could arrange police contingents for the security of cricket matches in Karachi, protocol of provincial ministers and even to disperse marches in Islamabad but the same regime came up with the excuse of lack of policemen to avoid holding local bodies elections in Karachi.

Rehman remarked that on the one hand the PPP claimed to be a torchbearer for democracy and on the other hand it tried to postpone the local government polls on lame excuses. The JI leader alleged that the PPP government was just using the floods as a pretext for avoiding holding the local government elections. He asked Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to disclose how many policemen from his personal protocol were sent to the flood affected areas for rescue and relief operations.

He also demanded that the Sindh government disclose the exact number, names and identities of the policemen deployed in the flood-affected areas. Rehman stated that the PPP government was avoiding the local government elections and devolution of powers to the grassroots level as it suited its elite class representing the feudal mindset of the party in legislative assemblies.

He recalled that the term of the last local government ended in August 2020 but the PPP regime in Sindh had been avoiding to hold local bodies polls since then. Earlier, he said, the 2015 local government elections were also conducted under the court orders and before 2015, the city government affairs had been run by administrators instead of elected representatives for some six long years.

Rehman said PPP leaders had stated that the collection of municipal charges through the power bills had begun to generate Rs3 billion for the city but the same leaders did not utter a single word about where they spent Rs77 billion collected under the head of motor vehicle tax.

The Karachi JI chief said that so far 44 residents of Karachi had lost their lives because of dengue but the so-called empowered bodies could not ensure fumigation across the city. He also demanded that the government ensure law and order situation as a large number of people of Karachi had lost their lives resisting street criminals in the past few days. He said the government should give the Rangers policing powers as there was not point of keeping the paramilitary force in the city.