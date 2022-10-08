Woman falls victim to dengue fever

Dengue fever claimed one more life in Karachi when a female patient died during treatment at Dr Ziauddin Hospital due to complications of the mosquito-borne disease, health officials in Sindh said on Friday.
“Another female patient died during treatment at Dr Ziauddin Hospital North Karachi on October 5, 2022, and the hospital notified the death today. So far, 42 people have lost their lives in Sindh due to complications of dengue fever including 38 in Karachi alone,” an official of the health department said.
The official said the patient was a resident of District Central, where 18 people have died due to dengue fever and its complications, followed by District East where 10 people have lost their lives. Three people each have died in Korangi and South districts, while two people have lost their lives in West and Malir districts, officials added.
