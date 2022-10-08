Cellular company’s franchise looted in Saddar

Robbers on Friday looted a mobile phone company’s franchise, while two other people, including a cop, were deprived of their valuables in various parts of the city.

According to the Preedy police, robbers entered the franchise of a cellular company in Saddar and held the staff hostage at gunpoint. They gathered cash, mobile phones, laptops and other valuables and made off with it all. The police reached the scene and inquired about the incident. Separately, a citizen was deprived of Rs10,000 that he had withdrawn from an ATM of a private bank on Kashmir Road, the Ferozabad police said. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. According to SHO Mairaj Anwar, they were looking for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

Moreover, a policeman, namely Ashiq Hussain, was looted at gunpoint by robbers in Federal B Area, the Yousuf Plaza police said. The robbers took away cash and his mobile phone.