FIA team camps outside Tariq Shafi’s house

KARACHI: The FIA’s State Bank Circle team on Thursday camped outside the house of PTI officer-bearer and close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan Tariq Shafi, nominated in the case of illegal transfer of money from foreign countries to Pakistan. According to FIA sources, the team would begin the search of the house of Tariq Shafi after getting a search warrant from the court. The FIA’s State Bank Circle team reached the house of PTI office-bearer in the afternoon, located in KDA Scheme-1. The family members of Tariq Shafi maintained that he was not at home. However, FIA officials suspected his presence at home.