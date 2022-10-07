FIA team camps outside Tariq Shafi’s house

KARACHI: The FIA’s State Bank Circle team on Thursday camped outside the house of PTI officer-bearer and close aide of former prime minister Imran Khan Tariq Shafi, nominated in the case of illegal transfer of money from foreign countries to Pakistan. According to FIA sources, the team would begin the search of the house of Tariq Shafi after getting a search warrant from the court. The FIA’s State Bank Circle team reached the house of PTI office-bearer in the afternoon, located in KDA Scheme-1. The family members of Tariq Shafi maintained that he was not at home. However, FIA officials suspected his presence at home.
LONDON/LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday, talking about Imran Khan’s long march, said the Punjab government...
DUBAI: An Abu Dhabi-based machine mechanic has become Mahzooz’s 29th multi-millionaire after winning a whopping AED...
ISLAMABAD: Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of Asif Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, announced the birth of her...
Army chief maintains no restrictions on freedom of press in Pakistan
PESHAWAR: A terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation in Peshawar’s general area of Mattani, the...
LONDON: Britain could face three-hour planned power cuts to homes and businesses this winter if it cannot import...
Comments