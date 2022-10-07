PM appoints new press secretary

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed an information group’s officer of grade-20, Abdul Akbar Khan, as his press secretary with immediate effect. His selection was made on Thursday.
The officer, earlier, served as Pakistan’s press minister in Turkey and known as an efficient professional. Akbar will assume his assignment today (Friday). Faran Umar, another officer of the information group, has been posted as public relation officer (PRO) to the prime minister with immediate effect.
