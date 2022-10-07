Number of registered voters rises to over 122m

ISLAMABAD: The number of registered voters as per the final electoral rolls has risen to a massive figure of 122,196,122, including 66,406,168 males and 55,789,954 females.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan here, the total number of voters in Balochistan has increased now to 5,090,857, which include 2,212,825 female voters and 2,878,032 male voters.

Likewise, there are 9,385,060 female and 11,436,241 male voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the total number of registered voters is 20,821,301. In terms of number of registered voters, Sindh occupies the second place after Punjab with total number of 25,663,911 voters, including 11,655,674 female and 14,008,265 male voters.

Punjab has the largest database of registered voters i.e. 70,620,025, including 32,070,111 females and 37,565,437 males. The federal capital has 984,477 registered voters, who include 466,284 female and 518,193 males.

Interestingly, not only in the four provinces but also in the federal capital, male voters continue to significantly outnumber the female voters. The Election Commission has announced that correction of vote is still possible and the process of inclusion of new names, transfer of vote and deletion of vote as well as correction in other related information will be possible with the publication of final electoral rolls, to be published on October 07, 2022.

The revision of electoral rolls for the fresh general elections started from November 07, 2021 and after completion of all the phases, the final electoral rolls are being published across the country on October 07. All preparations have been completed in this regard.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission had registered the names of all eligible persons as voters, transfers of all voters who were listed in unrelated electoral areas to valid electoral areas, exclusion of names of deceased persons from electoral rolls and identification.

In order to correct the data, the Election Commission in October 2021 decided to start the work of periodic revision of electoral rolls across the country so that accurate electoral rolls could be made available in all respects for the next general elections.

The periodic review process started from October 08, 2021 with the process of administrative preparations. The first phase of the door-to-door verification process was completed from November 07 to December 31, 2021. In this process, the existing electoral rolls were used as drafts with 121.1 million voters.

For the convenience of the general public, the Election Commission made SMS 8300 completely free from November 26 to December 31, 2021, so that more and more people could ensure registration of their or their family’s names in the electoral rolls, the accuracy of data or correct electoral area:13.4 million people benefited from this service.

Subsequently, the preliminary electoral rolls were published from May 21 to June 30, 2022 for public inspection at display centres across the country.

General public has been requested to SMS their National Identity Card Number to 8300 now and confirm their vote in the final electoral rolls. For the convenience of public, the Election Commission has set up 2080 Form Collection Centers across the country, which are available in the offices of Assistant Registration Officers in each area. All these forms can also be submitted at these centers. It may be recalled that with the publication of new final electoral rolls, the data of voters will be edited on the Election Commission of Pakistan SMS service. The by-elections are to be held on October 16, 2022 and the Karachi Division local bodies elections on October 23, 2022 will be held on the old voter lists. The new voters list will not be used in this regard.