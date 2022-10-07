Dar chairs Kissan Package committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister on the Kissan Package at the Finance Division on Thursday.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed the meeting about the demands of farmers. The committee deliberated on all the issues including power tariff for agriculture sector, solarisation of tubewells, availability of agricultural inputs, including fertilizers, etc.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar informed the meeting about Prime Minister’s concern for promotion of agriculture sector, especially in the aftermath of devastating rains and floods.
He advised relevant ministers and officials to ensure that a full package is devised for the agriculture sector within a week. The proposals should focus on improving productivity as well as reducing the import bill.
