PM assigns portfolios to 8 special assistants

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in meeting. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned portfolios of different ministries to his eight special assistants. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Raza Rabbani Khar has been assigned the portfolio of trade, Nawabzada Iftikhar Babar Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Mehr Irshad inter-provincial coordination, Taslim Qureshi industry and production, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha water resources, Faisal Karim Kundi poverty alleviation and social protection, Sardar Saleem Haider overseas Pakistanis and Mahesh Kumar Malani health. The prime minister has so far assigned portfolios to his 14 special assistants.