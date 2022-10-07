Sarah Inam murder case: Shahnawaz sent on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad sent Shahnawaz Amir – the main suspect in the Sarah Inam murder case – into judicial custody for 14 days, local media reported on Thursday.

According to details, Shahnawaz Amir was presented before civil judge Aamir Aziz’s court after the completion of his physical remand, with the police seeking his judicial remand. The court accepted the police’s request and sent Shahnawaz into judicial custody for 14 days.

In the last hearing, the court had extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz for three days on a police request to recover Sarah Inam’s passport. The investigation officer (IO) told the court that Sarah Inam’s passport had still not been recovered. “The passport is “major evidence” as it would show Sarah’s travel history,” he added.

The lawyer of the complainants maintained that Sarah was murdered in Shahnawaz’s house. “The suspect would get away if the police failed to recover Sarah’s passport even 14 days after the murder,” he added.