KP Assembly: Joint resolution soon to demand funds from federal govt

PESHAWAR: The treasury and opposition benches in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly have agreed on adopting a joint resolution in the house on the non-provision of funds by the federal government.

This was decided in a joint meeting of the provincial cabinet members and opposition leaders in the assembly here on Thursday which was presided over by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said a handout.

Provincial cabinet members Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Akbar Ayub while opposition members Khushdil Khan, Mahmood Bhitani, Aurangzaib Nalotha, Mir Kalam Khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Shafiq Afridi, Nighat Orakzai and Sobia Khan attended the meeting.

Both the benches expressed the conviction to move forward with a joint strategy and made commitment to exercise all political, constitutional and legal options for achieving the KP rights. Matters related to the federation, especially non-payment of development funds for merged areas and arrears of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) were discussed during the meeting.