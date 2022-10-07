Two women killed in as many incidents

SUKKUR: Two women were killed in as many incidents by their family members in different parts of interior Sindh.

In one of the incidents, Niaz Bhutto shot his 18-year-old sister Mahnaz dead in village Muhammad Umar Bhutto district Kashmore and threw her body into Indus River. Police said the victim eloped with a man three days ago. However, she returned home after the intervention of elders of the area.

In another incident, a man, identified as Muhammad Umar Magsi, killed his wife Shahzadi with the iron rod at village Ali Hassan Magsi in Shahdadkot. The accused escaped after killing his wife.