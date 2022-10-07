Plea against Imran, PTI leaders dismissed

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the petition against PTI chairman Imran Khan and other leaders after the petitioner withdrew it.

Qausain Faisal had filed a petition in the Supreme Court submitting that the PTI chairman and other party leaders were inciting people against the country’s institutions. He had requested the apex court to take action against them and restrict the media from broadcasting their speeches.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsen had asked the petitioner to submit his reply on the question of maintainability of the petition. On Thursday, the counsel for the petitioner appeared before the court and submitted that his client wanted to withdraw his petition. The court disposed of the petition as withdrawn.