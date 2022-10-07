Fact-check: Did ex-PM Imran Khan issue notification to allot land to Farooq Maneka?

ISLAMABAD: Social media users claimed that the prime minister’s office under Imran Khan, released a notification to grant hundreds of acres of land in the capital city to Farooq Ahmed Maneka, brother of the former husband of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi. Though, there is no evidence that the notification issued.

Claim:

On October 4, an alleged notification from the PM’s office in Islamabad was floated on social media dated November 24, 2021, when Imran Khan was the prime minister of the country. The notification was titled, “Grant of 300-350 acres of land in Islamabad to Farooq Ahmad Maneka.” However, the main text of the official document had been blacked out. Posing question that did ex-PM Imran Khan issue a notification to allot land to Farooq Maneka?

Meanwhile, the users of social media platform Twitter, who shared the notification, also alleged that Khan granted 300 acres of land to Maneka, his wife’s ex-husband’s brother, at a time when he was trying to avoid the appointment of incumbent DG IS.

Fact:

Officials, privy to the information, told the Geo ‘Fact-Check’ that no such notification could be traced. Furthermore, Haroon Rafique, the then joint secretary at PM’s office, whose name is on the alleged notification, also told the Geo ‘Fact-Check’ that there was no such notification and that the one being shared on social media ‘was fake.’ Neither did Geo ‘Fact Check’ find the notification gazette in official records.

Farooq Ahmed Maneka is a politician, who contested from Pakpattan in Punjab in the 2018’s general election as an independent but lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s candidate. He is also the brother of Khawar Farid Maneka, who was previously married to the former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi.