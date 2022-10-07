NA body concerned over illegal construction along river banks

MANSEHRA: Expressing concern over illegal construction along river banks, the National Assembly’s sub-committee on water resources on Thursday sought recommendations from different departments for the country’s new water and environmental policy.

The sub-committee was constituted by the National Assembly after the huge devastations triggered by the recent flash floods along the Indus and Kunhar Rivers in the country to finalise legislation which could effectively deal with floods and environmental issues.

The committee, which met in Balakot with its convener MNA Riazul Haq in the chair, discussed in length the pollution and illegal constructions along Indus and Kunhar rivers.

“The federal government is going to make legislation on the water and environment, which are being polluted as the rivers encroach and you should submit your recommendations and changes in the existing laws within a week,” Riazul Haq told the meeting.

The representatives of the Irrigation Department, district administration, Communication and Works Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration Balakot, Kaghan Development Authority, police and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The sub-committee members and lawmakers - Afreen Khan, Wajiha Qamar and Nuzhat Pathan - also asked about the laws under which the district administrations and other relevant departments were working to curb the watery pollution and constructions along the riverbanks.

“We want to change the existing laws about Water and Natural resources as global warming and changes in the weather cycle have adversely affected the Indus, Kunhar and other such water resources and glaciers are melting rapidly in the country,” Riazul Haq said.

He also directed the deputy commissioner Mansehra and other officials to take effective measures to preserve the natural essence of the Kunhar River as the committee would also follow the same in the rest of the country.

“The unplanned and abrupt constructions along the Kunhar River narrowed down its water course, which needed to be checked and building hurdling in its smooth flow should be grounded according to the law,” Riazul Haq said. The sub-committee member, Nuzhat Pathan, said that they wanted to know the ground realities in the Indus and Kunhar riversides.

“We have witnessed on the way to Balakot that locals were dumping garbage in Kunhar River. And why are the law enforcement departments not taking action against them?” she asked.

Wajiha Qamar said that she had visited Kaghan valley almost a decade ago but no such huge construction was there. “Such unplanned and abrupt constructions triggered the huge devastations during the recent flash floods here and the rest of the country,” she added.

The sub-committee’s members also visited the different sites before the meeting and witnessed the domestic and commercial constructions and linking of sewerage villages along with the Kunhar River from Garhi Habibullah to Balakot.

They also expressed their concern and ordered the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner to take remedial measures.