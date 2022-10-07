HEC chairman holds interactive session with Afghan students

Islamabad : An interactive session of Afghan students studying in Pakistan under Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed was organised at HEC SECRETARIAT.

As many as 40 students representing a total of 3,000 Afghan students currently studying in Pakistan attended the session to share their experiences and discuss the issues they are facing on academic front. Addressing the students, the chairman highlighted the importance of hard work and encouraged them to complete their education and serve Afghanistan.

He acknowledged the issues students are facing and said that “HEC’s doors are always open for you, not just today but even after you graduate as you will be our alumni.” Terming the students as the future of Pak-Afghan ties, the chairman said, “We appreciate the commitment and resilience of the Afghan nation in the face of adverse circumstances, and we ho­pe that the Afghan youth will play the role of change agents in the society.”

Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail emphasised that we should focus on the betterment of the people on both sides. “As neighbouring countries, we should work to uplift each other and treat each other with respect.” The students appreciated HEC’s efforts to make quality education accessible for the underprivileged students and playing a vital role in building the future of Pakistan.