Plants donated to school

Islamabad: Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) distributed 200 plants among the students of the Islamabad Model School, Chak Shahzad here on Thursday in connection with its ongoing campaign “grow a plant, own a tree”.

The National Centre of Cleaner Production (NCPC) supported the event. Students and teachers of the school also planted some saplings of fruit trees on the campus. Speaking to the students, Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said the young members of the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) belonging to different schools and colleges of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have contributed significantly in the ‘grow a plant, own a tree’ and the ‘green neighborhood’ campaigns. More than thirty thousand grownup saplings have been planted in different parks, green belts, schools and colleges in the last seven years. Green neighbourhood is an idea to engage individuals to plant fruit trees around and in front of their houses and take care of them until their growth is survived. It is essential that residents keep their vicinity clean and green. This would turn the entire city clean and green if every citizen contributed to it.

Small efforts of all individuals can bring the change we are looking for. Ahmed said trees not only purify air around us but also control the local temperature. Trees can be a good shield for the households in the changing climate. He urged the education authorities to engage students in practical green assignments including cleanups, tree plantation and drives to curb the use of single-use polythene and polypropylene bags, the worst menace of this age. The school Vice Principal Riffat Shamim said the school administration will be monitoring the growth of plants. The successful students will be awarded with certificates of appreciation, cash prizes and additional marks in the subject of social studies.