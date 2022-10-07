Below average rain recorded in September 2022

LAHORE:Overall national rainfall during the month of September 2022 was below average (-21%) in all the regions except AJK, where it was slightly above average (+16.5%).

Data collected from Met office revealed that the situation was not much different on regional scale too as Balochistan received 2.6mm rain which was -59% below average, Sindh recorded 15.5mm (-22% below average), Punjab received 27.5mm rain (-21% below average), GB recorded 7.9mm (-18% below average) & KP received 38.5mm rain (-16% below average), whereas AJK received 75.7mm rain which was +17% slightly above average rainfall during the month.

Met office data further revealed that during September 2022, about four light to moderate rain spells were experienced in Punjab, GB, KP and AJK. Only one rain spell was observed in Sindh & Balochistan each.

Climatologically, September was a less-average rainy month contributing 15% and 7% to the monsoon and annual rainfall respectively. However, with (-21%) deviation, the September 2022 happened to be a below-average rainfall month as a whole for Pakistan with 16.8mm area weighted rain keeping in view of 21.4mm average. The data showed that the wettest day of the month in the country was 5th September when Kakul recorded 92mm rainfall, which was also proved to be the wettest place during the month with highest monthly total of 229mm.

The other significant monthly-total rains were recorded at Muzaffarabad City 166mm, Kotli 144mm, Muzaffarabad Airport 143.8mm, Islamabad Old Airport 141mm, Islamabad Airport 120.8mm, Rawalakot 116.2mm, Sialkot Cantt 111.1mm, Balakot 103mm, Sargodha 102.2mm and Islamabad (Zero-Point) 102mm.

The stations of Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Jacobabad, Larkana, Padidan, Rohri, Sukkur, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Dadu, Khairpur, Dalbandin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kalat, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Pasni, Quetta, Turbat and Ormara remained absolutely dry with no rain during the month, the data showed, whereas the stations of Chitral and Sakrand reported only traces. The monsoon 2022 after producing torrential downpour and devastated floods withdrew from the country from third week of September.

Giving details about the national mean monthly temperature of September 2022, the data showed that as a whole it was 28.62°C, which was 0.84°C warmer than average of 27.78°C. Daytime (maximum) temperature at country-level was 34.84°C, being 0.31°C warmer than the country’s average of 34.54°C while the nighttime (minimum) temperature was 22.34°C, being 1.33°C warmer than the country’s average of 21.02°C. Met office data further showed that the hottest day of the month was observed at Nokkundi in Balochistan where mercury reached 43°C on 9th September 2022, while the coldest temperature of 5.5°C of the month was recorded at Kalam in KP on 18th and 22nd September 2022. Similarly on regional scale, the monthly mean temperature in AJK was recorded as 23.31°C (+0.84°C above normal), Balochistan recorded 28.59°C (+1.00°C above normal), GB recorded 22.27°C (+0.74°C above normal), KP recorded 26.39°C (+0.37°C above normal), Punjab recorded 30.72°C (+0.91°C above normal) and Sindh recorded 30.80°C (+0.45°C above normal).

September 2022 mean maximum (daytime) temperature of 34.84°C was recorded at country level being 0.31°C warmer than average of 34.54°C while the average night (minimum) temperature of 22.34°C was too 1.33°C warmer than country’s average of 21.02°C, during the month. The mean temperature anomalies of September 2022 range between -1.0 to +3.0°C in the country, the data showed and revealed that the Mean Maximum temperature anomalies were -1.8 to +2.5°C in the country with maximum temperature anomalies over GB, South Punjab and western Balochistan were considerably higher.