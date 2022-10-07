Speedy completion of LDA projects directed

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan has asked the LDA to speed up working on its ongoing development projects at different places in the City for the convenience of the citizens without compromising on the construction quality.

Commissioner Lahore said this during a visit to LDA Johar Town office on Thursday. DG LDA Aamir Ahmad Khan welcomed him and briefed him on the ongoing development projects of LDA.

During the meeting, Commissioner Lahore said that the illegal constructions were a dark spot on the face of the city and were the root cause of chaotic traffic and many other problems. He said every illegal and unauthorised construction should be discouraged at every level and indiscriminate action should be taken against the violators. Implementation of approved maps and building by-laws should be ensured in every case to prevent illegal constructions, he added. Commissioner Lahore also visited One Window Cell in LDA office where DG LDA told him that work was going on rapidly to further simplify the One Window Cell procedures. He also listened to the problems of the citizens and gave orders on the spot to solve them.