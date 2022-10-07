Flood victims being resettled, says governor

LAHORE:A delegation of MPAs, including Ilyas Chinioti, Ch Ilyas Gujjar, Mirza Javed and member PMLN Working Committee Punjab Sardar Ahmad Khan Laghari called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that the federal government was focusing on the rehabilitation of flood victims and economy. He said that the coalition government was determined to steer the country out of crisis.

Governor said that federal govt will fulfill all the promises made to the people. No effort will be spared to rehabilitate the flood victims and provide them with essential items. The universities are also sending aid to the flood-affected areas, adding that this process will continue until the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims, he added.

Governor said that there is a need to focus on research to solve the problem of environmental pollution. He said that a consortium has been formed on environment in universities that will help the government institutions to deal with problems like environmental pollution and smog, he added.

Minister: Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed left for South Punjab on a three-day visit on Thursday. He will review the flood relief activities in a meeting with the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner in Dera Ghazi Khan. He will lay the foundation stones of multi-billion rupee projects of the Punjab Cities Programme in Khanewal, Vehari and Kamalia. On this occasion, Punjab Cities Programme Coordinator M. Ashraf Sohna, local assembly members, officers of the district administration and local government department will also be present. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed will also address public gatherings and media after laying the foundation stone foundation.

Expats cases reviewed: Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas chaired a meeting of Lahore Overseas Pakistanis Committee on Thursday to review cases of overseas Pakistanis. DG Ishratullah Khan Niazi, Director Police Matters Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Director Revenue M Aslam Ramey, Additional Commissioner Revenue Lahore Dr Mujtaba, General Assistant (I) Assistant Commissioner Zaryab Sajid Kamboh, Punjab Police officers and district administration attended the meeting. Commissioner OPC said that the overseas Pakistanis are a great asset to our country and no negligence will be tolerated in solving their problems. He reviewed 17 cases and complaints of overseas Pakistanis mostly related to property, family issues and occupation mafia in the meeting. Commissioner OPC said that the crime mafia occupying the property of overseas Pakistanis will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He instructed the officers to speed up the grand operation against the occupation mafia.