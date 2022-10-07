Factory sealed for polluting environment

LAHORE:The anti-smog squad of the Environment Protection Department (EPD), Punjab, has sealed a factory for polluting the environment on Mominpura Road, here Thursday.

According to the EPD officials, extremely dangerous gas was emitting from the Jameel Forging Work. The anti-smog squad established on the orders of the chief minister also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on the factory for polluting the environment, they said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Environment Protection Dr Naeem Rauf has directed that the factory should not be opened until the specified amount of smoke emission was ensured. He said that anti-smog squads were active in the field on the instructions of the chief minister. “Separate squads have been deployed for traffic and factories,” said the secretary and warned that the factories should reduce the emission of harmful gases; otherwise, action would be taken.