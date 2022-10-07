Rain forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. The officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts while hot in southern areas.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 36.7°C and minimum was 23.6°C. —