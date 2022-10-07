Cheema terms PDM a threat to national security

LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema has said that PTI has been fighting the hypocritical Sharif family for the past 26 years. Its elders fled to Saudi Arabia under a deal after closing all the cases through NRO 1, now both children and elders are benefiting in NRO 2. Omer Cheema expressed these views during a press conference at the DGPR office on here Thursday.

Cheema said that the PDM group has become a threat to national security. Peaceful protest is the fundamental right of every citizen, and federal government is trying to create a law and order situation by resorting to violence on the peaceful protesters. Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that today the nation is demanding accountability from those who fled the country in difficult times, those who covered up their corruption by changing the law, and those who have repeatedly undermined the trust of the nation.

He said that thousands of textile mills were coming up during Imran Khan's tenure and there was a shortage of workers. Today the textile industry is shutting down. He said that the commitment of the officers should be with the people. The Punjab government has formed a committee on the May 25 incident and those responsible will definitely be brought to task. Cheema said that PDM does not have the courage to go to the election that is why they are trying again today to set up sale markets. People will respond to Imran's call against inflation, he added.