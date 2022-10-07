CM orders making anti-dengue drive more effective

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has ordered the cabinet committee to make the anti-dengue campaign more effective throughout Punjab and in this context, has issued necessary instructions to the cabinet committee for anti-dengue from London.

The chief minister said that proper reporting and monitoring should be done and the full focus should be on clinical management with anti-dengue measures. Anti-dengue teams should be mobilised at the grassroots, they should visit regularly and upload on the dashboard. At the district level, deputy commissioners should hold meetings daily and review the situation themselves, he said and added that the reports of the meetings and inspections should be sent to the Chief Minister’s Office regularly.

Pervaiz Elahi said that work should be continued during Sundays and other holidays for the prevention of dengue. The surveillance teams should pay special attention to hotspot areas and parks and green areas should be particularly checked and sprayed as needed.

Meanwhile, monitoring of indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should also be ensured. Anti-dengue activities should be seen not only in Lahore but in every city in Punjab, he stressed. He directed that breeding spots of dengue mosquitoes should be eliminated on a priority basis and the local community should also be included in the dengue prevention campaigns. All treatment facilities should be provided to dengue patients. He said that negligence in the treatment of dengue patients would not be tolerated. Alongside this, people should be sensitised about measures to prevent dengue, he concluded.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on the Indus Highway near Hyderabad. The CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. In the hour of sorrow, we are with the bereaved families of the deceased and share their grief equally, he said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.