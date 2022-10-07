SHO suspended after CM takes notice of torture of suspect

LAHORE:Badami Bagh SHO was suspended after the chief minister took notice of a video that had gone viral about the inhuman treatment being meted out to the accused in the Badami Bagh Police Station and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

Reportedly, the victim identified as Ashfaq alias Chan Gujjar was arrested by police over drug dealing charges. He allegedly had offered resistance that had annoyed SHO Rai Asif Jabbar who in custody tortured him brutally and to humiliate him made him bark like a dog and also made a video. The video later on was made viral on social media. The chief minister ordered to make an impartial investigation of the incident and directed to take an indiscriminate legal and departmental action against the officials found responsible for the incident. IGP Punjab Faisal Shahkar said that after suspension a departmental action had been initiated against him.

Body of newborn found: The body of a newborn was found near Muslim Park in the Green Town area on Thursday. The unidentified persons threw the body of the newborn in the street and escaped. The body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi ambulance.