Friday October 07, 2022
21 inmates dead in separate Ecuador prison clashes

By AFP
October 07, 2022

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador: Three days of bloody clashes between inmates in Ecuador have left 21 dead and 66 people, including five police officers, injured in the latest bout of gang violence in the country´s notoriously brutal prisons, officials said on Thursday. At least five inmates died and 23 people were wounded in fresh fighting on Wednesday, the country´s prison authority said. The injured included five police members.

