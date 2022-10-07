Dutch court orders govt to improve asylum centres

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court ordered the government on Thursday to improve conditions at overcrowded migration centres where asylum seekers have been staying in unsanitary conditions. The case was brought by the Dutch Council for Refugees on human rights grounds after a crisis this year which saw hundreds of migrants forced to sleep outdoors while their claims were processed.
ATHENS: At least 18 people died, nearly all of them women, and about 30 more were still missing after two migrant...
LONDON: Climate change and air pollution are already killing people “on a grand scale”, a top global warming...
LONDON: Britain´s Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily...
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury placed a group of Myanmar arms dealers and their company Dynasty International on its...
PARIS: Iranian security forces have massacred over 80 people in the southeastern city of Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchestan...
SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Thursday and claimed its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests...
Comments