Friday October 07, 2022
World

Dutch court orders govt to improve asylum centres

By AFP
October 07, 2022

THE HAGUE: A Dutch court ordered the government on Thursday to improve conditions at overcrowded migration centres where asylum seekers have been staying in unsanitary conditions. The case was brought by the Dutch Council for Refugees on human rights grounds after a crisis this year which saw hundreds of migrants forced to sleep outdoors while their claims were processed.

