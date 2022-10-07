66 abortion clinics shut in US since court ruling

WASHINGTON: At least 66 clinics in 15 US states have stopped performing abortions since the June Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to the procedure, according to a report published on Thursday.
The Guttmacher Institute, a group which supports abortion rights, said there had previously been 79 clinics offering abortions in the 15 states which have implemented strict abortion bans. That number has since fallen to 13 clinics, all of them in Georgia, which has banned abortion after six weeks of gestation, before many people even know they are pregnant, it said.
ATHENS: At least 18 people died, nearly all of them women, and about 30 more were still missing after two migrant...
LONDON: Climate change and air pollution are already killing people “on a grand scale”, a top global warming...
LONDON: Britain´s Prince Harry and singer Elton John are among six public figures suing the publisher of the Daily...
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury placed a group of Myanmar arms dealers and their company Dynasty International on its...
PARIS: Iranian security forces have massacred over 80 people in the southeastern city of Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchestan...
SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Thursday and claimed its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests...
Comments