Gun attack in Mexico leaves at least 20 dead

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities said on Thursday that at least 20 people had been killed, including the mayor, when gunmen stormed a town hall in the southern part of the country on Wednesday in a broad daylight attack.
In a statement, the Guerrero state prosecutor´s office pledged to arrest those responsible for killing both the mayor of San Miguel Totolapan and his father, also a former mayor. Local TV footage showed the facade of the municipal building riddled with bullets while people were heard screaming. “According to information from the prosecutor´s office, there have been 20 victims,” public safety official Ricardo Mejia said during a press conference Thursday.
