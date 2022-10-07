Ukraine retakes more territory in Putin’s ‘annexed’ regions

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Thursday it had recaptured over 400 square kilometres in Kherson in less than a week, after Moscow claimed to have annexed the southern region.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 400 square kilometres of the Kherson region since the beginning of October,” Ukrainian southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk said in a briefing online.

The Russian army meanwhile said “the enemy had been pushed back along the Russian defence line” on this southern front. It said the Ukrainian troops deployed four tactical battalions and made “repeated attempts to break through our defences” near Dudchany, Sukhanove, Sadok, and Bruskinskoe.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the recapture of the villages of Novovoskresenske, Novogrygorivka and Petropavlivka in the same region around Kherson.

The Ukrainian army announced its counteroffensive in the south in late August. After regaining almost full control of the northeastern region of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian forces recently claimed more gains on the eastern and southern fronts.”At this stage, nothing has changed and there is no panic,” he said in a video-statement to residents.Ukrainian forces have in particular made gains on the west bank of the river Dnieper that cuts through Kherson, but the Russian military in a briefing said Thursday that its forces rebuffed “repeated attempts to break through our defences” in the area.

Further west, on Ukraine´s contact line with Russian forces from the Mykolaiv region -- where Kyiv´s forces had been hunched in fox holes for months and pounded by Russian artillery -- the mood was shifting along with frontlines.

Bogdan, 29, from northwest Ukraine re-enlisted in the military this year and has spent most of the summer holding the line some four kilometres from the dug-in positions of Moscow´s forces.

“We see that our comrades, our ´horde´ as we call them, are working. We see their successes and it inspires us. If some thought before that we weren´t moving fast enough, well now that´s not the case!” he said.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said commander Yaroslav, a sturdy 39-year-old man wearing a black cap. The Ukrainian push deeper into Kherson is putting further strain on the Kremlin´s announcement last week that it had annexed the territory -- alongside three others -- and that its residents were would Russian “forever”.

The four territories -- Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia -- create a land corridor between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014. Together, the five regions make up around 20 percent of Ukraine.

Russia hit back against Ukraine with strikes that battered the central city of Zaporizhzhia in fatal attacks that tore through high-rise buildings and left a toddler injured. AFP journalists on the scene saw rescue workers in helmets clearing mounds of rubble with their hands, searching for people trapped beneath the debris.

And firefighters were working to extinguish a blaze from a collapsed section of a building with pieces of jagged metal protruding. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after the strikes that left three people dead that Moscow´s forces “keep deliberately striking civilians to sow fear”. “Russian terror must be stopped -- by force of weapons, sanctions and full isolation”, he said.