ADOP chief Waqar resigns citing financial hurdles

ISLAMABAD: Renowned sports medicine/rehabilitation specialist and the founder of the Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) Dr Waqar Ahmad has resigned from his post citing a lack of financial and administrative support as the main reasons.

Dr Waqar submitted his resignation as chairman ADOP to Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari and President Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan on Thursday.

The resignation letter, which was exclusively made available to The News through well-placed sources, reveals that Dr Waqar was unhappy with the interference in ADOP working during the last four years, the formation of a parallel body that resulted in complication for elite athletes and lack of financial support from the government.

“For the last few years, I have become less and less satisfied with the work situation due to financial constraints and lack of autonomy in operational procedures. There is no financial funding from the Government of Pakistan. No National or international sponsorship or funding. The expenditures on the printing of anti-doping handouts and the distribution of all documentation and printing of doping control forms, Therapeutic use Exemption certificate, Chain of Custody forms, supplementary forms, initial review documentation, and maintenance of the website and storage of all record after testing is born through my savings,” Dr Waqar said in his resignation letter.

“The Government of Pakistan is bound by UNESCO convention to provide either in Law or using other measures for a single NADO to fulfill all its . . . UNESCO Convention related responsibilities. Whereas in violation a parallel NADO was raised creating chaos with actual/ potential conflict of interest.”

Dr Waqar said that he had been advocating drug-free sports since 1986, a time when people thought that a sports medicine expert is one who prescribes performance-enhancing drugs.

“I am submitting the following facts for your perusal.

I was on the front line in signing the Copenhagen Declaration (2003) and the Ratification of UNESCO Convention on anti-doping in Sports (2005) by getting its approval from the cabinet and getting it signed by the President of Pakistan in 2007.

Created the Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP) in 2008 with the approval of Govt. and NOC.

Drafting and getting approval from WADA for the first Anti-Doping rules of Pakistan on 20 May 2008.

Drafting and getting approval from WADA for Anti-Doping rules of Pakistan in 2015

Drafting and getting approval from WADA for the Anti-Doping rules of Pakistan in 2021.

Awareness and anti-doping educational seminars for athletes, coaches, federations, and for Sports journalists were conducted with the help of the NOC,” the letter says.

The ADOP chairman was also unhappy with the government's failure to give WADA rules a legal cover.

“The document signed during the UNESCO convention on Anti-Doping in Sports is still pending and unsigned by the Government sector i.e. Government is still non-compliant with the mandatory WADA rules which is a hindrance in the Fundamental value of clean support and the Olympic movement.

“According to the UNESCO convention on Anti-Doping in Sports, the government should fund and encourage measures against doping in Sports, and fulfill its moral and legal obligations. Whereas the Anti-doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP) is working on its own resources since 2017.

“It is with reluctance that under these circumstances I submit this letter of resignation. Please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as chairman of the Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP).

I will continue till the end of October 2022 or a new person is appointed whichever is earlier,” Dr Waqar said in his resignation letter.

He said that the time has come to submit a National anti-Doping Bill in National Assembly for approval to provide a statutory framework in the form of legislation for the prohibition of doping in sports in the country. “An advisory board should be constituted of competent and independent persons to fulfill its international commitment to funding clean and drug-free sports through independent NADO.”