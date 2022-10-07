Teenage girl who suffered burns in gas leak blast dies at hospital

A teenage girl who suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a gas leak explosion at her house succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

She had been under treatment at the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi, where she breathed her last. A couple, their three daughters, and a minor son had suffered serious burn injuries in a fire that broken out after a gas leak explosion in their house in the Lyari neighborhood on September 29.

Earlier, her mother, identified as 33-year-old Sumaira, who had been battling 95 per cent burn injuries, had succumbed to her injuries during treatment.