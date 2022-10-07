Imran wanted to ‘conquer Sindh’ during his tenure: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said former prime minister Imran Khan during his four- year tenure in power kept on dreaming about conquering Sindh but he failed to implement his plan.

Reacting to a conversation of the PTI chairman with journalists, he said on Thursday Khan talked about bringing revolution to Sindh, but the in reality the former PM completely ignored the province during his tenure.

Memon alleged that Khan had conspired to wrest the control of three major public sector hospitals in Karachi from the Sindh government. He said the PTI chief had also attempted to ensure that Sindh couldn’t exercise its constitutional authority to conduct admissions to the medical colleges of the province.

He further alleged that Khan had also made an attempt to occupy two islands off the coast of Karachi to hand them over to his investors. He said the former premier felt no mercy for the millions of innocent flood victims in Sindh nor had he made any effort to help them out. Instead of helping out the flood victims, the PTI’s Punjab government lodged an FIR against the transportation of relief goods at the provincial border, he said.

He mentioned that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh chief minister, MNAs and MPAs of the party had been present since day one to serve the flood-hit people. He lamented that Khan kept on holding public meetings, processions and concerts but he felt no mercy for the flood-affected people in Sindh. Memon said Khan didn’t want to bring revolution to the country as he wanted to cause bloodshed in the country.

The PTI chairman had been making his followers in Punjab and Khyber Paktunkhwa take an oath of his allegiance, as he didn’t believe in the loyalty of the activists of his party, said Memon.